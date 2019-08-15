Home

Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
3001 West 9th Street
Winthrop Harbor, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
3001 West 9th Street
Winthrop Harbor, IL
View Map
Teri L. Packard


1953 - 2019
Teri L. Packard Obituary
Teri L. (Allen) (Grissom) Packard, 65, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital after an unexpected and sudden illness. Teri was born in Wichita, Kansas on December 12, 1953 to Bobby D. Allen and Rosalind J. (King) (Allen) Loiselle. She is survived by her husband of 17 years, John L. Packard of Kenosha, WI; her children Julie C. (Chad) Cummings of Town of Wells, WI and Joseph R. (Britten) Grissom of Pleasant Prairie, WI; grandchildren Kayla L. (Cummings) Burton, Cassandra S. Cummings, Trenton J., Ayden M., and Easton L. Grissom; great-grandchildren Elijah J. and Ella H. Burton; Sisters Debbie Adams, Sue Marquez, Kay Norton, and Gay Luanne Evans; and her "other mother" Maxine Lindell. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Joe Loiselle, and brother Bobby Allen. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 3001 West 9th Street, Winthrop Harbor, IL. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Her son-in-law Pastor Chad Cummings will officiate. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 15, 2019
