Terrence Lee Nichols (AKA Anthony), age 69, passed unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born on September 19, 1949 and raised in Waukegan, IL. He resided in Lake County his entire life. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Marcelline Joyce DeMasters (nee Heinrich), Uncle Arnie"Skip", Aunt Nancy Keyser(nee Heinrich), Uncle"Jack"Keyser, Cousin Jackie Keyser and best friend, his last Doberman Pinscher, Rocky "His Boy". His spirit will be carried on through his 3 Daughters who loved him more than he ever knew! Belisa Nichols (Maurice), Tracy Nichols-Rupp (Joe), and Charlene Nichols-Smith (Victor), 6 Grandchildren; Joslyn, Mariah, Danielle, Christian, Andrew and Hannah, 7 Great Grandchildren; Cameron, Christian, Isabella, Desirae, Dalton, Damien (D.J.), and Jarrett, Sister; Debbie Thompson and family, and Step-Father Lee DeMasters. He will be forever loved and remembered by his many extended family and great friends.Terry was a car mechanic his whole life. He worked at many car dealerships and repair shops in Lake County his entire career. If you knew Terry, rebuilding cars, racing cars, and being in a garage listening to Classic Rock was where he was the happiest. His hobbies were painting beautiful ceramic art sculptures, building many intricate model cars, and attending car shows with his own hotrods to sport. He lived life in the fast lane and always had a muscle car in the garage that he was rebuilding and restoring and usually helping a friend with theirs. Harley Davidson and Chevrolet were definitely in his blood. He owned Harley's, Nova's, a Camaro, Corvette, and currently a Monte Carlo SS that he treasured. Throughout his life he loved racing the 1/4 mile at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, WI. and Scooping the Loop. He had a special love for his couch buddies-his Doberman Pinschers-Dancer, Bernie, Rocky and Rottweiler, Jordan. If you needed Terry, you could find him in his garage or on his couch watching the races, M*A*S*H*, The Three Stooges, Married with Children, All in the Family, Son of Svengoolie or playing his Mario Bros. game. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him, and will cherish their own memories of him. A memorial celebration of Terry's life is still being organized. Details of his memorial will be posted on Facebook when planning is finalized. Facebook members, please share with anyone who knew Terry. You may contact his daughter, Tracy if you have any questions. 847-445-4254. In lieu of flowers, we have created Memorial Fund for anyone who wishes to make a donation in Terry's memory. His family will gratefully apply these funds to pay for his cremation, obituary and celebration of life. Donations can be sent to his Daughter: Tracy Nichols-Rupp 8307 Antioch Rd. Salem, WI. 53168. If sending a check please make payable to: Tracy Rupp and in the memo write "Terry Nichols Memorial Fund". Your love and support is truly invaluable to us.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 24, 2019