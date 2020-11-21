1/1
Terri Lynne Hicks
1948 - 2020
Terri Lynne Hicks, of Gurnee, IL passed away on November 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Terri was born August 30th, 1948 in Peoria, IL to John and Wanda Wasion. She was a previous resident of Pleasant Prairie, WI and Waukegan, IL where she graduated from Waukegan High School. Terri was a devoted mother to her family and was cherished by all who knew her. She loved to travel and spend time with friends and family. She had a beautiful spirit, generous nature and a genuine ability to accept people for who they were. She will be missed by so many. Terri is survived by her significant other, Carl "Gene" Conley; sons, Robert, Daniel and Corey Hicks; adopted grandchild, Madalyn Hicks; grandchildren, Johrie, Gavan, Aislyn, Kelsey, Gillian, Daniel, Josiah, Megan and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Axel and Liam; brothers, Donald (Jean) Wasion, Ronald (Mary) Wasion, John (Sue) Wasion; and sister, Pamela Holman. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert "Bob" Lee Hicks; daughter, Jodi Marie Hicks; and parents, John and Wanda Wasion. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the hospicefoundation.org would be appreciated. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
