|
|
Theresa A. Quinn, 75, known to her family as "Chickie," was born in Chicago, Illinois and died at her home in Round Lake Beach, Illinois on December 7, 2019. Theresa was employed by Master Controls in Lake Bluff, Illinois for 30 years and thoroughly enjoyed her retirement. She loved baking for her neighbors, gathering her extended family together for parties and caring for her pets. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents Salvatore and Theresa Calamia and her infant daughter, Shannon. She is survived by her sister Maryann of Spring Grove, her brother Sam (Erika) of Chicago, her children Kelli and Casey, her ex-husband James and her fluffy white dog, Kirby. Theresa preferred not to have funeral services, but memorials in her honor may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Best Friends Animal Hospital in Grayslake, Illinois, or Our House of Hope Rescue in Libertyville, Illinois. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 16, 2019