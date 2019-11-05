|
Theresa M. Gorman, 86, of Waukegan, Illinois passed away November 2, 2019. She was born December 27, 1932, the daughter of the late Edward and Rosa (nee Puentes) Perez. Theresa married John D. Gorman on December 22, 1959. For 22 years, Theresa worked for her father who owned and operated the 400 Café Restaurant on Spring Street in Waukegan, Illinois. Later in life, Theresa worked as the lunch room supervisor at Oakdale Elementary School. Other employment followed at Victory Memorial Hospital (Vista East) for 29 years until her retirement. During her employment at Victory, Theresa also worked for seven years at Catholic Charities/Samaritan House, a transitional housing for homeless women and children. Her hobbies included cross-stitching, crocheting, crewel embroidery, along with many original ideas using old jewelry and beads. Through her daughter, Diana in Troy, Illinois, Theresa entered many afghans and embroidery at Friendens U.C.C. - Women's Guild Quilt and Art Show competitions, many of which took first place. Over the years many of Theresa's afghans were auctioned to benefit St. Jude's Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was a member of North Prairie United Methodist Church in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Gorman; her parents, Edward and Rosa Perez; three brothers, Jospeh, Angelo, and Richard Perez; five sisters, Linda Garcia, Julia Prickett, Helen Murillo, Rose Jones, Emily Dupree; brothers-in-law, Melvin Prickett, Joe Murillo, John Karner, Bill Jones, and a son-in-law, Craig Anderson. Theresa is survived by her three daughters, Diana (George) Bauer of Troy, IL, Christina Perez-Anderson, and Susan Villarreal, both of Kenosha, WI; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; her siblings, Jennie Adams of Zion, Dolores Karner of New Berlin, WI, Edward (Audrey) Perez of Winthrop Harbor, sister-in-law, Elizabeth Perez of Elmwood, IL; brother-in-law, Don Dupree of Zion, and a host of nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. A visitation will also be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at North Prairie United Methodist Church, 5000 W. 9th Street, Winthrop Harbor, IL. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Miguel Nieves, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Prairie United Methodist Church would be appreciated.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 5, 2019