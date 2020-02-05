|
|
Therese "Teri" Johnson, 75 years old of Antioch, IL passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her family Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born June 23, 1944 in Gaylord, MN, the daughter of the late Francis and Theresa (nèe Donlin) Quirk. On December 26, 1970, Teri married the late Dennis B. Johnson at Ascension Catholic Parish in Harvey, IL. They later moved to Antioch in 1973 and opened a jewelry store. They owned and operated Johnson Jewelers for over 45 years. She was also a very active parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church in Antioch. Teri worked as a children's librarian at the Fox Lake Public Library for 25 years.
Teri is survived by her daughters, Jean Ellen (Greg) Lindner and Julie (Michael) Henning; her grandchildren, Jack Lindner, and Jamie, Lauren, and Allie Henning, and Liam O'Connell; her siblings, James (Kris) Quirk, Mariellen Leverence, and Br. Michael Quirk, FSC; her sister-in-law, Gail (Ed) Lurie; her aunt, Sister Jane Quirk, OP; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, Dennis, she was preceded in death by her son, David Brian Johnson.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Funeral Services will begin at 9:15 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 from Strang Funeral Home to St. Peter Catholic Church, 557 Lake St., Antioch, IL 60002. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Hillside Cemetery, Antioch. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated in Teri's memory to the Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Dr., Adrian, MI 49221. Please sign the online guestbook for Teri at www.strangfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 5, 2020