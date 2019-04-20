Thomas A. Krause, age 79, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of North Chicago, IL died Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born at home in North Chicago, IL on January 8, 1940 to Anne (Kiedrowski) and Ted Krause. His godparents were Charles and Lottie Ryskiewicz. Tom had 4 brothers and sisters-in-law: Joseph-Barbara, Philip-Nancy, Bernard-Sandy and Theodore-Carol. He graduated from Holy Rosary grade school in North Chicago, Quigley Prep Seminary High School, Chicago, IL and Loras College, DuBuque, IA. Tom worked at the Waukegan News Sun, Shore Acres Country Club, Fansteel Metalurgical, Krause Brothers Beverages, and the U.S. Department of the Navy Exchange at Great Lakes, IL. For many years he played in the rock band The Guydells. After moving to Delaware he was head of the Navy Exchange at the Philadelphia Naval Yard. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves 863rd Combat Engineers. Tom attained the rank of Sergeant and was awarded an Expert Marksmen Medal. Tom was a member of the North Chicago High School Board of Education, and Church of the Holy Child in Wilmington, DE. He was a member of the Chicago Musician's Union and a lifelong member of the Popcorn Holders of North Chicago. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Nancy Marie (Ostrowski) of North Chicago, IL; He has a brilliant son, Christopher, his loving wife, Laura, and their children, Christopher and Kaila. His most caring daughter, Maria and good husband Vincent Colaberdino and their 2 sons, Roman and Simon. Also one brother in law, Frank (Bud) Ostrowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 11am at Queen of Peace, 910 14th St. North Chicago, IL 60064. Visitation with the family will be from 10-11am. Interment will follow Mass at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Felician Sisters Convent, (3800 W Peterson Ave, Chicago, IL 60659 or online at https://www.feliciansistersna.org/ go to 'Giving', include 'Mother of Good Council Chicago, Sister Bernetta' under other information) or to Comboni Mission, (1318 Nagel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45255-3120, in memo of the check write: Fr. Raphael Wokorach). Arrangements have been entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary