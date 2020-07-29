Thomas Blaine Ring, 79 years old of Grayslake, IL passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. He was born March 2, 1941 in Beloit, WI the son of the late Blaine and Geraldine (nèe May) Ring. Tom was a long-time member of St. Gilbert Catholic Church, Grayslake and most recently a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Wadsworth, IL.
He attended St. Peter Grade School and graduated from Antioch Community High School. Tom served in the active and reserve US Army for six years with a tour in Vietnam. He retired after 35 plus years with the Lake County Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator. He was an avid Cubs fan and excited he could see them win a World Series. He enjoyed watching all sports (especially the Cubs and Packers) and would share every detail in case you missed a game. He spent his spare time reading, working out, going to the movies, and attending the Saint Patrick's prayer group. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, watching the grandkid's sporting events and catching up with his friends. On May 10, 1969, he married Susan (nèe Doetsch) Ring at St. Peter Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Susan; three daughters, Karen (Terry) Schwenn, Julie (Steve) Smith, Lisa (Travis) Walkington; nine siblings, Mary (John) Grandfield, Pat (Mary) Ring, Jane (Dennis) Smith, John Ring, Martha (Skip) Smith, Rose (Ronald) Hoehne, Mark (Susan) Ring, Matthew (Kim) Ring, and Bill (Sherry) Ring; nine grandchildren, TJ & Katie Walkington, Steven, Erin, Addison & Austin Schwenn, Samantha, Hannah & Ellie Smith; one aunt, Georgia Ring, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; best friend, Ray Maar, and many other close friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his son, Steven Ring, brothers; Joseph and Mike (Mary) Ring; sisters, Loretta Ring and Teresa (James) Lewis; two nephews, David Smith & Richard Smith and one niece, Kelly Ring.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 15000 Wadsworth Road, Wadsworth, IL. Funeral services with Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020. Interment with Military Honors will follow in St. Scholastica Cemetery, Hwy V, Bristol, WI.
To attend the visitation or funeral services you must register by calling Saint Patrick Church at (847) 244-4161 by Thursday at 4:00 p.m. Please note Wadsworth Road is closed east of Route 41 to St. Patrick Church. Please plan accordingly. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to a family memorial. Please sign the online guest book for Tom at www.strangfh.com
