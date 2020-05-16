Thomas Charles Backis
1954 - 2020
Thomas (Tom) Charles Backis, 65, of Beach Park,IL died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born in Waukegan, IL to Antoinette (Bukantis) and Joseph Backis on December 15, 1954. Tom attended St. Bartholomew Grade School, Carmel High School and St. Mary's University of Minnesota. Tom grew up working in the family owned Backis Grocery and Meat Market where he learned the art of making his delicious Lithuanian sausage from his dad. He continued making sausage all his adult life, even mastering Slovenian smoked sausage. Tom was a Zion Mail Carrier for 17 years before he fulfilled his life-long dream of owning his own business. He owned and operated Beach Park Subway and later the Zion Subway on Sheridan Road. Tom was a loving and devoted son and caregiver to his mother before her passing. He was a handy man who could do and fix just about anything. He loved being out in nature, caring for his yard and had a tremendous love for all animals and wildlife. He enjoyed going to outdoor fairs and listening to classic rock and roll concerts. Tom was truly loved by everyone that knew him. Tom is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 38 years, Alene (Cvetnick) Backis; brothers, Robert (Carolyn) Backis of Chicago, IL, Joseph (Taryn) Backis of Waukegan, IL; sisters-in-law, Dee (Frank) Kuzmickus and Linda Timm; nieces, Lisa (Brian), Katrina, Amanda, and Alexandra (David); nephews, Anthony, Michael (Bobbie Jo), Robert (Katrina) and Timothy; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and nephews; friends, Carol and Teri; and his beloved dog, Mimi and cockatiel, Cauky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Antoinette Backis; brother, Richard; and in-laws, Dorothy and Albert Cvetnick. A Celebration of Life Mass to be held at a later time. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
