Thomas M. Mann, 85, is at peace March 9, 2020. Husband of the late Janice Mary Mann. Loving father of Dianna Mann, Laurra (and the late Joe) Patterson, and the late Thomas Jr. Adored grandfather to six and great grandfather to seven. Son of the late Marie and Raymond Mann. Brother of six. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2020, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Kelley Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. Mass Friday, March 13, 2020, 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 770 E. Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL, 60035. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to, Special Olympics Illinois, 800 Roosevelt Rd., Suite 220, Glen Ellyn, IL, 60137, or to . Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. Info: 847-831-4260
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 11, 2020