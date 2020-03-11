Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
770 E. Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL
View Map

Thomas M. Mann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas M. Mann Obituary
Thomas M. Mann, 85, is at peace March 9, 2020. Husband of the late Janice Mary Mann. Loving father of Dianna Mann, Laurra (and the late Joe) Patterson, and the late Thomas Jr. Adored grandfather to six and great grandfather to seven. Son of the late Marie and Raymond Mann. Brother of six. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2020, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Kelley Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. Mass Friday, March 13, 2020, 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 770 E. Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL, 60035. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to, Special Olympics Illinois, 800 Roosevelt Rd., Suite 220, Glen Ellyn, IL, 60137, or to . Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. Info: 847-831-4260
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -