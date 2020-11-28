Thomas Paul Metcalf, age 85, of Gurnee, IL, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 surrounded by his children at Bickford of Gurnee.



Tom was born on October 7, 1935 in Libertyville, IL to Cecil and Cornelia "Nellie" (Portegys) Metcalf. He was married to his high school sweetheart for 65 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Kristan) Metcalf, until her passing earlier this year.



He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School in Libertyville, IL & St. Gilbert's Catholic School in Grayslake, IL. He graduated from Warren Township High School in Gurnee, IL.



Tom worked for North Shore Gas Company for 45 years before retiring in 2000.



He was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Church in Wadsworth, IL. Tom often lectured at Sunday Masses and was a member of Knights of Columbus.



Tom was a devoted husband and father to his five children. He enjoyed attending the many sporting events of his children and grandchildren. In his younger years, Tom was an excellent athlete and excelled at various sports. Tom loved to eat and going out to eat with his family. He especially loved spending time at the family farm in Burlington, Wisconsin with his family.



Tom could fix just about anything and often took calls in his spare time to assist others with furnaces, ovens, boilers, and more. Over the years, he came to the aid of many Lake County residents in their time of need. He was a kind-hearted servant and had a generous nature about him. Tom always had a smile, a wave, and a hello for all he encountered.



He is survived by his children, Robert (Kathy) Metcalf, Gurnee IL , Susan (John) Flynn, of Grayslake IL, Mary Metcalf of Libertyville IL, John "Jack" (Lisa) Metcalf of Gurnee IL; grandchildren, Dr. Amanda Metcalf-Kern (Dr. Drew Kern) of Longmont, CO, Jason (Katie) Metcalf of Hiawatha, IA, Andrew Metcalf and Grace Metcalf of Gurnee, IL; he was blessed to have two great-grandsons, Noah Metcalf and Benjamin Kern; he is also survived by his sister, Marie Lindquist of McHenry, IL; and sister-in-law, Elaine Metcalf of Round Lake Beach, IL



He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Kristan) Metcalf; son, Thomas J. Metcalf; father, Cecil G. Metcalf; mother, Cornelia "Nellie" (Portegys) Metcalf; Granddaughter, Anna Catherine Metcalf; and brother, Allen Metcalf.



A celebration Mass in memory of Tom will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wadsworth, IL, at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.





