Thomas Raymond Waggener 69, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Place, Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was born May 9, 1951 in Waukegan, Illinois to Oney and Helen (Glogovsky) Waggener. He was of the Catholic faith, a graduate of North Chicago High School and a graduate of Scottsdale Culinary Institute. He had a passion for cooking and he loved playing with his dogs, Molly and Lily.



Survivors include his wife Brenda Caples Waggener of Jonesboro, AR; stepdaughter Lisa Butwil of Rockton, IL; brother Ron (Donna) Waggener of Waukegan, IL; sisters Sue Dolence of Gurnee, IL; and Kathy (Mark) Brinkman of Grayslake, IL, 7 nieces and nephews; 5 great nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Andrew and Ursula Glogovsky, and paternal grandparents William and Edna Waggener.



Family has requested a private disposition under the direction of Faith Funeral Service, Manila, Arkansas.





