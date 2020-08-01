1/
Thomas Raymond Waggener
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Raymond Waggener 69, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Place, Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was born May 9, 1951 in Waukegan, Illinois to Oney and Helen (Glogovsky) Waggener. He was of the Catholic faith, a graduate of North Chicago High School and a graduate of Scottsdale Culinary Institute. He had a passion for cooking and he loved playing with his dogs, Molly and Lily.

Survivors include his wife Brenda Caples Waggener of Jonesboro, AR; stepdaughter Lisa Butwil of Rockton, IL; brother Ron (Donna) Waggener of Waukegan, IL; sisters Sue Dolence of Gurnee, IL; and Kathy (Mark) Brinkman of Grayslake, IL, 7 nieces and nephews; 5 great nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Andrew and Ursula Glogovsky, and paternal grandparents William and Edna Waggener.

Family has requested a private disposition under the direction of Faith Funeral Service, Manila, Arkansas.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved