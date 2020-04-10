|
Timothy Clifford Grom, 43, of Waukegan passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
He was born June 29, 1976 in Waukegan and was a lifelong resident.
Timothy was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and worked at GFX in Grayslake.
He is survived by his Father, Thomas (Linda) Grom of Waukegan; son, Owen Grom; daughter, Alora Grom; Sister, Christina Grom of Zion; brother, Joshua (Danielle) Bentivegna of Lindenhurst; grandparents, Andy and Mary, Nicole and Jack; Nephews, Manny, Jackson; nieces, Leiana, Isabella; many aunts, uncles, cousins from the Grom, Monroe and Bentivegna families and many dear friends.
Timothy is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Grom; brother, Michael Douglas Grom; paternal grandparents, Frank and Germaine Grom; maternal grandmother, Emily Monroe.
Services will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of PETERSON & PATCH FUNERAL HOME
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020