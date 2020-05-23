Timothy Martin Dolan
Timothy Martin Dolan, age 79, passed away on April 23 at Magnolia Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Sarasota, Florida. He was born June 19, 1940 to the late Martin and Noreen Dolan. Tim completed his Masters and Doctorate degrees at the University of North Dakota. He worked as the Microbiology Director at St. Mary's Hospital in Indiana, where he and wife Barbara (Young) Dolan raised their two children. Tim moved to Sarasota where he continued as a director at Allied Clinical Laboratory. He was preceded in death by daughter, Victoria (Dolan) Harrington and sister, Eileen (John) Stansbury. Tim is survived by his son, Kenneth Martin Dolan, grandson, Gregory Harrington, and siblings Michael (Barbara) Dolan, Dennis (Cheryl) Dolan and Peg (Kevin) Robertson.


Published in News Sun on May 23, 2020.
