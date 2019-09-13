Home

The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan
1521 Washington Street
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-3730
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan
1521 Washington Street
Waukegan, IL 60085
1961 - 2019
Tina Rangel Obituary
Tina Rangel, 58, of Waukegan, who was born January 5, 1961 in Racine, WI, passed away on September 9, 2019.

Tina is survived by her husband of over 30 years Marcos Beltran; her parents Carmen (nee Jaimez) and Alejandro Rangel; her children Marcos (Alma) and Nora (David); her grandson Nikolas Rangel Miranda; two sister's Virginia "Ginger" Chavez and Thelma Rangel; three brothers Tom, Alex, and Victor Rangel; her beloved aunt Charlotte Jaimez; extended family and many friends.

Tina's memorial service will be held at The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan, 1521 Washington Street, Waukegan, IL 60085 on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 4-8:00pm. For more information please call, (847) 623-3730.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 13, 2019
