Todd "Toad" Edward Jolly, 54, of Wildwood, Illinois, passed Friday, February 1, 2019, from complications from seizures caused by an accident in 2010. Todd was born December 30, 1964 in Lake Forest, Illinois Hospital. He grew up in Wildwood, Illinois, graduated from Woodland Elementary School in 1979 and Warren Township High School in 1983. Todd worked as a construction carpenter and residential plumber most of his life. He was a Bears, Hawks and Cubs fan and played baseball, basketball, and football in his younger years. Todd loved animals, the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. Most of all he loved sharing these activities with his three boys. Survivors are his three sons, Zachary, Asa and Gavin Jolly; his mother and dad, Carolyn (Sis) and Lenny Edwards; Uncle, Tim Jolly; Aunt, Roberta Behringer and many close cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his dad, Jordan Holly; brother, Jeff Jolly; sisters, Jennifer Jolly; grandparents, Alice and Cecil Heatlie and Faye and Helen Jolly; Aunts, Natalie Fandrei and Susan Bell; Uncles, Jerry and Keith Jolly, Chuck Bell, Sr., Carroll Frandrei and close cousin, Chuck Bell, Jr.Wildwood will always miss your spirit.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.We love you, Todd. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary