Trenton "Trent" Thomas Ethington, 37, of Zion, Illinois, passed away suddenly on May 21, 2020. Trent was born on March 29, 1983 in Waukegan. He graduated from Waukegan High School in 2001 and married his high school sweetheart, Erin (Hill), in 2006.
Trent loved video games, music, cars and animals. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, son, grandson, uncle and friend that will be missed. Trent is survived by "his girls-wifey and kid" Erin and Avery; mother, Cheryl Badger; grandmother, Jean Biggers; siblings, Kelsey Mortensen Silva and Tommy Ethington; and various aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Horace Biggers.
To comply with current events, Trent will be buried in a private ceremony on May 27, 2020. A memorial will be postponed until a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Fat Cat Rescue. For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Trent loved video games, music, cars and animals. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, son, grandson, uncle and friend that will be missed. Trent is survived by "his girls-wifey and kid" Erin and Avery; mother, Cheryl Badger; grandmother, Jean Biggers; siblings, Kelsey Mortensen Silva and Tommy Ethington; and various aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Horace Biggers.
To comply with current events, Trent will be buried in a private ceremony on May 27, 2020. A memorial will be postponed until a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Fat Cat Rescue. For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on May 27, 2020.