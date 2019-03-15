|
|
Trinidad "Trino" Gonzalez,96, of Waukegan, IL passed away on Thursday February 28, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. Trino was born on May 27,1922 in Pueblo Nuevo, Gto, Mexico. He is survived by his children Trino, Josephina, Esther, & Jorge Gonzalez, Yolanda (Don) Bloom, Luz (Brian) Jarrett, & Isaac (Arlene) Gonzalez; grandchildren Erik Juarez, Anel Juarez, Alfonso Juarez, Rebekkah Popovich, Adrian Diaz, Zachary Gonzalez, Joshua Gonzalez, & Emmett Jarrett; great-grandchildren Ariana Flores, Kaelyn Juarez, Steven Juarez, Derek Flores, & Alexie Flores. He is also survived by many grandchildren & great-grandchildren in Mexico. Trino was preceded in death by his wife Isidra Gonzalez. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday March 16th, 2019 at 10am at Most Blessed Trinity Parish 450 Keller Ave, Waukegan, IL 60085.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 15, 2019