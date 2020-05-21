Troy William Ashley
1969 - 2020
Troy William Ashley 50 of Waukegan, IL passed away on May 10, 2020 at home. He was born on Dec. 17, 1969 in Waukegan where he was a lifelong resident. He was employed at Alight Solutions in Lincolnshire, IL. Troy was a member of Moose Lodge #706. He was an avid bowler for many years. Troy enjoyed gaming with his friends and also enjoyed attending GenCon and DragonCon events. He loved going to Renaissance Fairs and was a diehard Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.

He is survived by his mother, Sharon (nee Adams) Ashley and Marc Colon of Waukegan, IL, his uncle; Lee ( Beverley) Adams of Cedar Springs, MI. Cousins: Kris (Tony) Paull of Grand Rapids MI, Michael (Jill) Adams of Kentwood, MI, Nicki (Andrew) Mazar, Allison Mazar and Alexander Mazar of Lake Forest, IL, Great Nephew, MJ Adams and Great Niece, McKenzie Adams of Kentwood, MI. He leaves his family and close friends to mourn him.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother; Nell Adams Stefanic, uncle; Gerald Adams, great aunt; Bernice Werner, and cousin; Dennis Wesner

Due to the pandemic, a private visitation was held at Bradley Funeral Home in North Chicago, IL, and a private inurnment will be at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. A Memorial Mass will be held when pandemic restrictions permit at a later date.


Published in News Sun on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home - North Chicago
313 10th Street
North Chicago, IL 60064
(847) 473-3966
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 20, 2020
Troy was a wonderful man and co-worker. He will be truly missed here at Alight.
Nia Peterson
Coworker
May 20, 2020
I worked with Troy when Alight was AON. He was such a great man and friend. He will be missed by many.
Tina
Coworker
