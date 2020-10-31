Val Jean Bohning, 80, of Beach Park, IL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Val Jean was born February 24, 1940 in Belmond, IA, the only child of Wilbert and June Hansen. She grew up on a farm in Alexander, IA where she attended the local Methodist Church. On May 10, 1959, she married the love of her life, Wayne Bohning. While Wayne was in the Army, they lived briefly in MA before he was stationed overseas. Val Jean attended Memorial United Methodist Church in Zion, IL and worked locally as a Secretary at Abbott Laboratories from 1979 until her retirement in 2001. Val Jean loved Christmas, making cookies with her grandchildren and sitting in her favorite chair watching the snow fall as she did jigsaw puzzles. She loved her kitties; she took in several strays over the years. She also adopted two wild burros that had been abandoned at the bottom of the Grand Canyon leaving them in the care of her parents to live on the farm that she loved so very much. Val Jean is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Wayne; children, Kenneth Sr. (Mary) Bohning, Kristy (Joseph) Bragg and Rick (Wendy) Bohning; grandchildren, Kenneth Jr., Jacqueline, Kelly, Sarah and Ryan; and great-granddaughter, Evelyn. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Funeral Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Millburn Cemetery in Millburn, IL, on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
