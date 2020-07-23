Valerie Leone Robinson, age 88, of Janesville, WI passed away on Monday morning, July 20, 2020 at Edgerton Care Center. She was born in Zion, IL on October 19, 1931, the daughter of Wilbur and Ida (Peterson) Ball. She grew up in Zion, IL where she graduated from high school.Valerie married Lewis "Lew" Robinson on September 7, 1952. In addition to being a homemaker, she taught piano and voice in her home for many years. The family resided in various areas of the Midwest wherever Lewis' work took him, but the Robinson's always considered Zion, IL their home as that is where both Valerie and Lew grew up. They moved to Janesville in 1979 from Bismarck, ND.Valerie was a member of Westside Baptist Church where she actively volunteered thru the years. She was a member of the Gideon's auxiliary. She also enjoyed volunteering at St. Paul's School when her grandchildren attended school there. She liked to knit, garden and can the produce from her vegetable garden. She enjoyed playing the piano and organized many recitals for her piano students. She treasured her time with her grandchildren.Valerie brought family around the dinner table with her wonderful cooking. She always had a camera handy to capture family memories and made sure that family birthdays and special evens were always celebrated.Valerie Robinson is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lew; her daughter, Rhonda Robinson; grandchildren, Renee Thompson, Kristin Thompson, Melisa (Carl) Robinson Solum, Alan Robinson, Douglas Hoyt Welles Jr., Jane Debow Welles; six great grandchildren.Valerie was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Barry Robinson and Greg Robinson; daughter, Cherie Robinson Welles; grandson; Brett Thompson and her brother, Maurice Ball.Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Pastor Tim Hartley will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home. Entombment will be in the Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Mausoleum in Zion, IL. Memorials may be made to the Gideon's in Valerie Robinson's name.Henke-Clarson Funeral Home