Velma "Vickie" Elnora Farmen, 92, passed away on September 15, 2020 at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst.She was born December 8, 1927 in Waukegan and remained a lifelong resident.Velma is survived by her daughter, Linda Ash; son, Brian Farmen; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Laura Ethel (nee Wilkinson) Lucas.Private services and interment were at Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago.Arrangements were under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home Waukegan, Illinois.