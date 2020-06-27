Vera D. Green-Kelley (nee Summerford), 85, of Zion, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Vera was born February 3, 1935 in Itawamba County, MS to Farris and Etta Summerford. She came to Zion as a child and attended Zion schools; in her later years she worked as a realtor in the area. Vera traveled extensively and always considered Zion home. Vera is survived by her son, James (Sheree) Allstrom, of League City, TX; grandchildren, Traci Hawkins, Alan Allstrom and Adam Allstrom; great-grandchildren, Brittani Christopher, Justin Christopher, Anna Allstrom, Robin Allstrom, Ian Allstrom and Noah Allstrom; and sister, Charlene Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert E. Green; second husband, James O. Kelley, Sr.; sons, Richard and Dennis Allstrom; and siblings, Vernon Summerford, Frank Summerford and Mildred Patty. Services will be private for the family. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 27, 2020.