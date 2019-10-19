|
|
of Detroit, MI - 9-8-48 - 10-11-19
Veronica formerly of Waukegan departed this earth peacefully at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI on October 11, 2019
Veronica was born in Macon, MS to the late Ernest and Bettie Taylor, she was the oldest of eight children. Veronica leaves to cherish her memories her children, grandchildren, siblings, aunts, other relatives and friends.
Home going service for Veronica (Velma) Johnson will take place in Detroit, MI
Visitation - Friday October 25th at James Cole Funeral Home 2624 W. Grand Blvd. Detroit, MI 48208. 4p.m. to 9 p.m.
Home going Celebration - Saturday October 26th - Glory to GOD Christian Church 18430 John R. R. Highland Park, MI 48203.
Family time - 10 AM – Celebration of Life - 10:30 AM
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 19, 2019