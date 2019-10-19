Home

James H Cole Home For Funerals Inc
2624 W Grand Blvd
Detroit, MI 48208
(313) 873-0771
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
James H Cole Home For Funerals Inc
2624 W Grand Blvd
Detroit, MI 48208
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Glory to GOD Christian Church
18430 John R. R.
Highland Park, MI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Glory to GOD Christian Church
18430 John R. R.
Highland Park, MI
Veronica Lee Johnson Obituary
of Detroit, MI - 9-8-48 - 10-11-19

Veronica formerly of Waukegan departed this earth peacefully at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI on October 11, 2019

Veronica was born in Macon, MS to the late Ernest and Bettie Taylor, she was the oldest of eight children. Veronica leaves to cherish her memories her children, grandchildren, siblings, aunts, other relatives and friends.

Home going service for Veronica (Velma) Johnson will take place in Detroit, MI

Visitation - Friday October 25th at James Cole Funeral Home 2624 W. Grand Blvd. Detroit, MI 48208. 4p.m. to 9 p.m.

Home going Celebration - Saturday October 26th - Glory to GOD Christian Church 18430 John R. R. Highland Park, MI 48203.

Family time - 10 AM – Celebration of Life - 10:30 AM
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 19, 2019
