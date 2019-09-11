Home

age 69 of Beach Park passed away September 4, 2019. Born March 9, 1950 in Chicago to the union of Edison and Mabel Holman . She graduated from Kelvyn Park High School, Chicago, class of 1968 and Married Irvin S. Kamieniecki "Irv" on June 4, 1972 in Chicago. In the 1970s the family moved from Chicago and resided in Lindenhurst, Zion settling in Beach Park. Beloved wife of the late Irvin on August 12, 2009. Loving mother of Steve Kamieniecki of Beach Park, late Christopher Kamieniecki and Heather (Peter) Sirotti of Waukegan. Fond grandmother of Nathan Kamieniecki, Connor and Parker Sirotti. Dear brother of the late Donald Holman. Memorial Visitation Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 2-5 pm at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood. Private inurnment Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion, IL for info: 847-432-3878
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
