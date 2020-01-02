|
|
Victor Kordas passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Born April 17, 1929, he emigrated to the United States from Germany in 1950. Victor served in the United States Army as a tank mechanic at Ft Hood, TX, from 1953-1955. He spent his career as a tool and die maker for heavy duty and specialized construction vehicles for Frank G Hough/International Harvester/Komatsu Dresser.
Proud of his heritage, Victor was the former president of the German-American National Congress (DANK) Chapter Lake County Illinois; a long-time, active member in several German-American clubs including DANK and Donauschwaben Milwaukee and a volunteer of 20+ years for Germanfest and Summerfest.
Most important to him was family and many friends who made up the life he enjoyed so thoroughly throughout his 90 years. The individuals and organizations who benefitted from his support and wisdom will always remember his hard work and generosity.
Survived by his children Harry (Lisa) Kordas, Ralph (Linda) Kordas, and Patricia Kordas. Granddaughters Karleen (Todd) Eifert, Jennifer (Jarrin) Franklin, Megan (Michael) Johnson, and Katelynn Kordas. Great-grandchildren Nate, Rex, Lucy, Jocelyn, Jemma, Joelle, and Emmett. Step-daughters Anne Marie Andretzky and Susan (Tom) Zwaska, along with their families. Siblings Karl (Hildegard) Kordas, and Mary Stramich; step-sister Elizabeth Semerau, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his first wife Ina (1987), second wife Anna(2015), and grandson Joseph (1995).
Funeral mass will be held at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, 22333 Erhart Road, Mundelein, on January 3 at 10am; visitation preceding from 9 - 10am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the DANK Haus German language school, phone number 773-561-9181, extension 1. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 2, 2020