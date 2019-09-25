|
Victoria Pickett, age 26. Victoria was a good student, soft spoken and kind. Victoria had an amazing dedication to creative ventures, and especially enjoyed drawing, painting, manga, horror movies, Halloween, anime, and cosplay. In the sophomore year of high school Travis and Victoria met. They became friends on the bus, and Travis asked her to Six Flags. The two were married a decade after they met - to the day. Victoria's love language was baking, and would always remember everyone's birthday to bake a birthday cake for them.
Beloved spouse of Travis Pickett. Cherished sibling of Mindy and Toni. Loving child of Rose and Mathew.
Victoria was well loved by all, and always will be. They were a monster in the pit.
For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 25, 2019