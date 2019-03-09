Home

Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Victoria Zelenik
Victoria Zelenik, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, peacefully passed away on March 3, 2019 at Rolling Hills Place in Zion. She was born on February 21, 1919 to Ignatius and Frances Hodnik at home in Waukegan. Victoria married the late Michael Zelenik on May 11, 1946. She attended Mother of God School in Waukegan. She retired from Abbott Laboratories in 1984. She was a parishioner at St. Dismas Church. Victoria liked gardening and helping others. She especially loved spending time with family. She is survived by her children, Barbara (James) Taylor and Jeanie (Philip) Terrill; 4 grandchildren, Scott (Brandi) Taylor, Kevin Taylor, Bret Terrill, and Ryan (Melissa) Terrill; 7 great grandchildren, Jordan, Jimmy, Griffin, Joe, Kacie, Jake, and Andrew; and 1 sister, Marge Berzin. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael; and her siblings, Stanley, Frank, Rudolph, Frances, Angela, and Ignatius. The family would like to thank the staff at Rolling Hills Place for the loving care they provided to Victoria. Visitation will be at 9AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. Dismas Church on Wednesday, March 13. Interment will follow Mass at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019
