Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Violet Watka
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Dismas Church
2600 Sunset Avenue
Waukegan, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dismas Church
2600 Sunset Avenue
Waukegan, IL
Violet Watka


1926 - 2019
Violet Watka Obituary
Violet "Vi" A. Watka of Victory Lakes, formerly Waukegan, passed away peacefully after a short illness on October 27, 2019 while in the care of Journey Care Hospice of Glenview. Violet was born on July 12, 1926.

She worked for many years for the federal government arranging security clearances. The work took her to postings around the country and the world, including Korea. She was an avid mahjong player and enjoyed outdoor activities including skiing. She was also an active volunteer at her church.

Violet is survived by her great nephews Ken and Matt Goze, and great niece Christina Goze. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Anna Watka, siblings Edward, Bernice, and Genevieve.

Services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Dismas Church, 2600 Sunset Avenue, Waukegan IL. Visitation begins at 9 am with a funeral mass to follow at 10 am. Burial to follow at Ascension Cemetery, 1920 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Avenue, Gurnee IL.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
