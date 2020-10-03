Virginia Geraldine Zradicka (nee Lahti) passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020, at the age of 91. Virginia was born on October 25, 1928, the first child of Agnes and Wilho Lahti. She grew up in the small Northern Wisconsin community of Saxon – just a stone's throw away from the UP and Lake Superior. After graduating from Saxon High School in 1946, she moved to North Chicago in search of work. There, she met her future husband, James Zradicka. They married in 1948 and lived in the Waukegan and Ironwood, Michigan areas until building a home in Beach Park. More recently, she resided in Gurnee, moving back to Ironwood for a brief period before spending her remaining years in Lindenhurst at the Village at Victory Lakes. Throughout her life, Virginia loved cooking and baking and enjoyed sharing meals or treats with others – quick to put on a pot of coffee and serve fresh-baked goodies to company. As a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waukegan, she was always eager to help prepare meals and contribute to potlucks at the church. Her love of cooking and caring for others extended to her career choices. Most notably, she worked
food service positions at the Outboard Marine Corporation in Waukegan and the VA hospital in North Chicago. For several years, she also provided in-home companionship and light housekeeping duties for disabled and infirm clients.
Virginia is survived by two children: Peggy VanLake of Lake Villa, and James (Donna) Zradicka of Lindenhurst; four grandchildren: Kristen (Lance) Isakson, Michael VanLake, Anna Zradicka, and Scott Zradicka; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 1979; her brother Melvin Lahti, in 1997; and her sister, Myrna Baade, in 2020.
No memorial services are planned at this time. Private interment will be at the Pine View Memorial Park in Beach Park. Fond memories and messages of condolence and support for the family can be shared at: LauraSambranoFunerals.com
; 847-571-7719.