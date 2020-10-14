Virginia Kutzler (née Ivkovic), age 86, peacefully passed away at her home in Waukegan on Friday, October 9th, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Frank "Jim" Kutzler, who was by her side along with their family when she passed away.
She was born on February 13, 1934 to immigrant parents from Croatia, the late Anton and Paulina Ivkovic. Virginia lived all her life in Waukegan. She graduated from Mother of God Grade School in 1948 and Holy Child High School in 1952. She held numerous jobs throughout her career: Waukegan Excavating in the 1960/70's, Chief Accountant for City of Waukegan from 1977 – 1980, Mazer (PPG) from 1981 till her retirement in 1994.
Virginia volunteered for many positions including: officer for The Women of the Moose Club in Waukegan, member of St. Dismas Women's Club, treasurer of The Croatian Catholic Union, and treasurer and trustee of The Croatian Fraternal Union.
She loved bowling and playing daily sudoku puzzles (always in ink) and sharing her results with her best friend and sister Eva Stuck Szostak. Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who always had smiles and encouragement for anyone she met until the day she passed away.
In addition to her husband, Frank "Jim" Kutzler, she is survived by her son, Jim (Marge) Kutzler; daughter, Cheryl (Tim) Kelly; grandchildren, Tony and Alex Kutzler, Tim and Sarah Kelly; great grandchild, Wolfgang Kutzler; brother in law, Dick Kutzler; nephews, Ron (Sandy) Stuck, Richard Stuck, and Shawn (Sarah) Toso.
In addition to her parents, Anton and Paulina Ivkovic, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Raymond James Kelly; best friend and sister, Eva Stuck Szostak; brother, George; niece, Janice Toso; brothers in law, George Szostak and Robert Kutzler.
The family wishes to thank Star Hospice for their support and care, especially: Pat, Sandra, Brenda and caregiver Marylin Ratliff.
Visitation and Funeral Mass officiated by Rev. Patrick Rugen, will be at St. Dismas Catholic Church, 2600 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL on Friday, October 16. Visitation begins at 10AM. Mass begins at 11AM. Face masks are required and pre-registration is encouraged. Please call 847-244-1155 to pre-register by 4:30PM on Thursday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, interment at Ascension Cemetery will be private, a celebration of Virginia's life will be held at later date.
For those unable to attend the service, it will be livestreamed via St. Dismas on YouTube and Facebook. Livestream links can be found at www.stdismasparish.net
and they can be viewed on the day of the service and for weeks to come.
Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, please call 847-244-1155 for information.