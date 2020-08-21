Virginia Oatsvall, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on August 18, 2020. She went to join her Heavenly Father and her loving husband, James. She was born in Camden, Tennessee. Virginia is predeceased by her husband, James and her parents, Charlie Bruce and Hazel Bruce Durdin. Virginia is survived, to celebrate her amazing life, by her sons: Dr. Robert (Diana) Oatsvall and Jim (Belinda) Oatsvall, one sister: Billie Jean (Glen) Allen, five grandchildren: Brian (Brittany) Oatsvall, Jason (Jami) Oatsvall, Justin Oatsvall, Stacy (Stephen) Fasanello, Jennifer (Roger) Baird and eight great grandchildren: Olivia and Reese Oatsvall, Jacob and Kaden Oatsvall, Bryce Oatsvall, Hayley and Tyler Hack and Mackinley Baird. Family was most important to Virginia as well as her church. She and James were faithful members for more than 50 years. She also took great pride in being a member of the Red Hats of Zion. The family wishes to thank the staff at Rolling Hills and the Hospice Care workers for providing care. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, 1436 Kenosha Rd., Zion, IL 60099. Attendees are asked to follow current social distancing guidelines. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
