1/1
Vivian L. Gwaltney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Gwaltney passed away from natural causes on August 7th, 2020 in her daughter's home. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell Gwaltney, grandson Calvin Cox, 11, and son-in-law James Barker.

She was born in Lake County, Illinois to James and Hulda (nee Quist) Mogg on November 23, 1928. She was raised and lived in Gages Lake and Grayslake her entire life. She married Russell on October 11, 1947. Together they farmed before coming back to Gages Lake and raising their family. Vivian and her husband were the owners/operators of Russ Gwaltney Real Estate for over 60 years, becoming a community landmark. She spent her entire life volunteering including being a long-term election judge and as a Condell Hospital greeter and patient gift delivery, and wheeling the magazine/treat cart to the patients. She loved to stay busy and belonged to many clubs and organizations including long term Home Extension, Grayslake Garden Club, and The United Protestant Church of Grayslake Circle. She was a generous and thoughtful life-long philanthropist.

Her hobbies included sewing, fishing, gardening, bowling, Bingo, and Bunko. She enjoyed playing her organ throughout her life, and also played accordion. She loved to paint and had talent.

Vivian was an immensely thoughtful, giving, and loving person. She had a unique skill of comforting people and brightening their day that exceeded beyond family and friends. She brought joy and humor to all that knew her. Her humor and spirit were highlights of her personality.

She is survived by 4 daughters; Carol Christoffel, Linda Ventura, Susan (Calvin) Cox, and Nancy Barker. Grandchildren; Nicole (Rob) Lewis, September (Jeremiah) Larson, Brittany Oglesby, David Aaron Ventura, Kjersten Tucker, Susan (Nate) Zilligen, Joy Cox, James B (Jenny) Barker, Russel C Barker and his fiance Christy, 9 Great Grandchildren; her sister Anita Bumgartner, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, August 14, 2020 and from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the funeral home at a time. Also due to Covid-19, the funeral service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the charitable causes supported by The United Protestant Church of Grayslake, 54 South Whitney Street, Grayslake, IL 60030.

Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 855-2760
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved