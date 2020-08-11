Vivian Gwaltney passed away from natural causes on August 7th, 2020 in her daughter's home. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell Gwaltney, grandson Calvin Cox, 11, and son-in-law James Barker.She was born in Lake County, Illinois to James and Hulda (nee Quist) Mogg on November 23, 1928. She was raised and lived in Gages Lake and Grayslake her entire life. She married Russell on October 11, 1947. Together they farmed before coming back to Gages Lake and raising their family. Vivian and her husband were the owners/operators of Russ Gwaltney Real Estate for over 60 years, becoming a community landmark. She spent her entire life volunteering including being a long-term election judge and as a Condell Hospital greeter and patient gift delivery, and wheeling the magazine/treat cart to the patients. She loved to stay busy and belonged to many clubs and organizations including long term Home Extension, Grayslake Garden Club, and The United Protestant Church of Grayslake Circle. She was a generous and thoughtful life-long philanthropist.Her hobbies included sewing, fishing, gardening, bowling, Bingo, and Bunko. She enjoyed playing her organ throughout her life, and also played accordion. She loved to paint and had talent.Vivian was an immensely thoughtful, giving, and loving person. She had a unique skill of comforting people and brightening their day that exceeded beyond family and friends. She brought joy and humor to all that knew her. Her humor and spirit were highlights of her personality.She is survived by 4 daughters; Carol Christoffel, Linda Ventura, Susan (Calvin) Cox, and Nancy Barker. Grandchildren; Nicole (Rob) Lewis, September (Jeremiah) Larson, Brittany Oglesby, David Aaron Ventura, Kjersten Tucker, Susan (Nate) Zilligen, Joy Cox, James B (Jenny) Barker, Russel C Barker and his fiance Christy, 9 Great Grandchildren; her sister Anita Bumgartner, and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, August 14, 2020 and from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the funeral home at a time. Also due to Covid-19, the funeral service will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the charitable causes supported by The United Protestant Church of Grayslake, 54 South Whitney Street, Grayslake, IL 60030.Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.