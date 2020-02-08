|
|
Devoted wife mother grandmother great-grandmother sister aunt and friend to many, Vivian Leoneda Brunette passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Florida at 84 years young.
A multi talented woman with a passion for baking sewing embroidery needlework painting and an amazing example of perseverance and tolerance. She had a brilliance about her and everyone who knew her was enamored. She was a member of many organizations and volunteered her time and talent selflessly. She was a true inspiration and role model and always had time for a loved one and was a calming comforting presence.
Vivian was a member of St Mary's of Fremont Center in Mundelein ILLINOIS if it was above 80 degree and San Marco Catholic Church in Marco Island FLORIDA if it was below. She was passionate about her faith and held her treasured rosary blessed and presented to her by Saint John Paul during his tenure as Pope as she joined her Heavenly Father.
Oh the joy in heaven when she reunited with her beloved husband Jerome J Brunette her son Christopher L Brunette her daughter Ann F Garvey and her son-in-law Theodore B Forcht along with her parents Louise & Anton Vande Voort, her brothers Roy, Richard and Douglas ....Vande Voort and so many others.
She is survived by her children , Cynthia Brunette, Margaret (Joel) Hercek, Paul (Alyssa) Brunette Jennifer Forcht; her grandchildren Robyn (Tom) Jursinic Brealyn (Jeff) Davis, Tia Brunette, Ryan Brunette, Tyler Brunette,, great grand-children Parker Jursinic, Lauren Jursinic, Duncan Davis, her sister Karen (Bernie) Meyer and brother-in-law LeRoy (Jan) Brunette.
She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. To know her was to know kindness.
Funeral mass will be Saturday, April 4 2020. Visitation from 9-10AM, Funeral Mass 10:00 at St Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 22333 W Erhart Rd, Mundelein, IL 60060
In lieu of any flowers or charitable donations Viv was a believer in doing random acts of kindness to put a smile on someone's face and help make the world a better place.
In the words of our loving mother " It's wrap up time" RIP Sweet Mom!
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 8, 2020