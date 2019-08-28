|
|
Walter "Walt" Becker, age 78 passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was a resident of Sebring, FL and formerly a longtime resident of Wadsworth, IL.
Walt was a co-owner of Jerry's Service until his retirement in 1989 and a member of the Newport Township Fire Department from 1960 to 1998, serving as fire chief 1980-1981. His favorite activity was golfing.
Walt is survived by his wife, Renee (Lefco) Becker; daughters, Becky (Gary) Kwiecinski and Margie (Tom) Hurwich; grandchildren, Ryan and Matthew Kwiecinski and Kimberly Cozzolino. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Edna Becker and siblings,Hank, Pete, and Roy Becker; Bonnie Scott
A Celebration of Life will be held at Marsh Funeral Home on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers: memorial donations to Newport Township Fire Protection District, Wadsworth, IL.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MarshFuneralHome.com for the Becker family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 28, 2019