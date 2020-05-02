Walter E. Schmitt
1935 - 2020
Walter (Boats) Schmitt, 84, of Waukegan died on April 20, 2020 peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side.

Walter was born September 22, 1935 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He met Mary Ann Britz in Waukegan, Illinois, and they were wed on March 18, 1967. They traveled extensively throughout his Naval career.

Walter was a Waukegan resident since 1975. He was a proud Navy Retiree – serving from 1951 – 1984. He also worked for Ammco Tools from 1984 – 1994 until they closed, and Prototype Equipment / Jim Goodman from 1996 – 2010 as an Environmental Industrial Engineer.

Walter lived life to the fullest and loved being with family and friends. He cherished going out to dinner, hosting parties in their home, fishing, golfing, bowling, shooting pool, and assembling model ships. He brought so much joy to everyone!!

Beloved husband of Mary Ann for 52 years. Loving brother of Robert (Mary) Schmitt, Annette (Dwayne) Ziege, the late Gerald (Nancy) Schmitt, the late Lorraine (Chuck) Vertal, and the late Marianne (Paul) Hoffman. Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Son of the late Walter and Caroline.

Due to COVID-19 a private cremation will take place, and a memorial service to celebrate Walter's life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Walter to Wounded Warriors at 230 W. Monroe St, Suite 200, Chicago IL 60606 or Hospice Promise Foundation 901 Hugh Wallis Rd S, Lafayette LA 70508.

For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.


Published in News Sun on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Boats was always a fun guy at bowling. He always had a smile laugh or a joke. He will be missed. God's speed boats
Michael Smith
Acquaintance
My deepest sympathy to the family. May Walter Rest In Peace
Jim Erickson
