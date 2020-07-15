JUNE 10, 1936 – APRIL 1, 2020



Walter E. "Wally" Guetschow, 83, of Waukegan, IL, passed away April 1, 2020 at Advent Health Care Center, Celebration, FL. Walter was born June 10, 1936 in Kewaunee, WI, son of the late Walter W. and Josephine (Wochos) Guetschow. He graduated from Washington High School, Two Rivers, WI, in 1954. Wally married Ruth Ann Shambeau on November 29, 1958 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. He is survived by his wife Ruth; three daughters: Jolene (Paul) Prom, Port Washington, WI; Gwen Woit, Gurnee, IL; Jodi (Peter) Barta, Wauwatosa, WI; seven grandchildren: Zachary Prom, Noah Prom; Rita (Chris) Jensen, Megan Woit, Rebecca Woit; Haley Barta, Samuel Barta; and one sister: Carol Bartingale. A celebration of Wally's life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1310 N Frolic Ave, Waukegan, IL, with visitation beginning at 10am and service at 11am.





