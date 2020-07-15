1/
Walter Edward Guetschow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JUNE 10, 1936 – APRIL 1, 2020

Walter E. "Wally" Guetschow, 83, of Waukegan, IL, passed away April 1, 2020 at Advent Health Care Center, Celebration, FL. Walter was born June 10, 1936 in Kewaunee, WI, son of the late Walter W. and Josephine (Wochos) Guetschow. He graduated from Washington High School, Two Rivers, WI, in 1954. Wally married Ruth Ann Shambeau on November 29, 1958 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. He is survived by his wife Ruth; three daughters: Jolene (Paul) Prom, Port Washington, WI; Gwen Woit, Gurnee, IL; Jodi (Peter) Barta, Wauwatosa, WI; seven grandchildren: Zachary Prom, Noah Prom; Rita (Chris) Jensen, Megan Woit, Rebecca Woit; Haley Barta, Samuel Barta; and one sister: Carol Bartingale. A celebration of Wally's life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1310 N Frolic Ave, Waukegan, IL, with visitation beginning at 10am and service at 11am.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved