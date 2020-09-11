Walter S. Jakaitis, Jr., 68, of Beach Park, IL, was surrounded by his family when he peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 6 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Rochelle 'Shelly' Jakaitis.
Walter was born on March 11, 1952 to Walter and Julia Jakaitis in Waukegan, IL. He is a graduate of St. Bartholomew Grade School and Waukegan High School. Early in his career as a plumber, he worked at Patton Plumbing and went on to work for 44 years at Six Flags Great America.
Wally liked building model cars and fishing. He is also remembered for building and launching model rockets. Wally loved watching Chicago White Sox and Dallas Cowboy games along with his favorite TV show 'The Three Stooges'. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife Shelly, he is survived by his three children, Eric (Alley) Jakaitis, Adam (Catie) Jakaitis, and Marissa Jakaitis (fiancé Cody Voinovich); four grandchildren, Cailyn, Owen, Penelope, Amelia; sister, Juliann Atkinson; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter S. Jakaitis, Sr. and his mother, Julia M. Jakaitis (neé Alexonis).
A memorial service will be planned in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Advocate Condell for Hospice Care. Please send memorial gifts to Advocate Charitable Foundation, 3075 Highland Parkway, Suite 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515 or give online at advocategiving.org
.
Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031.