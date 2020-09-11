1/1
Walter Jakaitis
1952 - 2020
Walter S. Jakaitis, Jr., 68, of Beach Park, IL, was surrounded by his family when he peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 6 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Rochelle 'Shelly' Jakaitis.

Walter was born on March 11, 1952 to Walter and Julia Jakaitis in Waukegan, IL. He is a graduate of St. Bartholomew Grade School and Waukegan High School. Early in his career as a plumber, he worked at Patton Plumbing and went on to work for 44 years at Six Flags Great America.

Wally liked building model cars and fishing. He is also remembered for building and launching model rockets. Wally loved watching Chicago White Sox and Dallas Cowboy games along with his favorite TV show 'The Three Stooges'. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife Shelly, he is survived by his three children, Eric (Alley) Jakaitis, Adam (Catie) Jakaitis, and Marissa Jakaitis (fiancé Cody Voinovich); four grandchildren, Cailyn, Owen, Penelope, Amelia; sister, Juliann Atkinson; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter S. Jakaitis, Sr. and his mother, Julia M. Jakaitis (neé Alexonis).

A memorial service will be planned in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Advocate Condell for Hospice Care. Please send memorial gifts to Advocate Charitable Foundation, 3075 Highland Parkway, Suite 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515 or give online at advocategiving.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031.


Published in News Sun from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
September 10, 2020
Wally was a great guy. I worked with him when I was a full time Operations Supervisor. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. R I P my old friend.
Troy Gober
Coworker
September 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathy goes out to the Jakaitis family. We are so sorry for your loss. Sincerely , Charles and Joan Grom.
Joan Grom
Friend
September 10, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for all of the family during this difficult time. May the good memories and love of family and friends help you through this time.
Angela Atkinson
Family
