Walter W. Stirnichuk, 94, of Penitas, TX, formerly of Beach Park, IL, died February 18, 2019. Walter was born October 7, 1924 in North Chicago, IL. He was a resident of Beach Park, IL his entire life until moving to south Texas in 2018. He was a WWII Bronze Star Veteran having served with the US Army, 473 Infantry from 1943-1945. Walter retired from Abbott Labs in 1980. He operated the charter fishing boat "Easy Go" out of Waukegan from 1974-1995. Walter is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bobbie; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Stirnichuk; mother, Anna Merlock Stirnichuk; sister, Maryanne Heibner; brothers, Carl Jr., and John Stirnichuk. Services will be held at a later date. Please sign the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2019