Wanda Jo Cranmer, 83, of Wildwood died Sunday, September 6th, 2020, at home. She was born on October 26, 1936 in Nashville, Arkansas. In her Junior year of high school, Jo moved to Gurnee, IL and was a proud Blue Devil at Warren High School, Class of '54. Jo married the love of her life, Jim Cranmer (who she met in a square dancing lesson during gym class), on October 27, 1956. She retired from Lake Forest School District 67, where she worked as a secretary to the Special Education Director for 25 years. Over the years, Jo was active in 4H, volunteered for many school and civic organizations, was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed time with the friends she met at the Center Club pool – a group that became known as The Gurnee Mermaids. She enjoyed nature and had a passion for gardening. Jo never met a flower she didn't like. Her greatest joy, however, came from her four grandchildren: Sara Cranmer and Amelia, Mitchell and Charlie Ropke, as well as many nieces, nephews and neighbor children. Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and is survived by her children: Jim (Lisa) Cranmer of Colorado, Jason (Brenda) Cranmer of Gurnee and Jennifer (Bob) Ropke of Wildwood, and her 4 beloved grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 5-8 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Visitation will continue Monday at the funeral home from 9-9:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 AM at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 6401 Gages Lake Rd, Gurnee. Interment will follow at Warren Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Jo can be made to the Wildwood Park District at 33325 N Sears Blvd, Wildwood, IL 60030
In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Marsh Funeral Home will allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear facemasks at all times.
