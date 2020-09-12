1/
Wanda Jo Cranmer
1936 - 2020
Wanda Jo Cranmer, 83, of Wildwood died Sunday, September 6th, 2020, at home. She was born on October 26, 1936 in Nashville, Arkansas. In her Junior year of high school, Jo moved to Gurnee, IL and was a proud Blue Devil at Warren High School, Class of '54. Jo married the love of her life, Jim Cranmer (who she met in a square dancing lesson during gym class), on October 27, 1956. She retired from Lake Forest School District 67, where she worked as a secretary to the Special Education Director for 25 years. Over the years, Jo was active in 4H, volunteered for many school and civic organizations, was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed time with the friends she met at the Center Club pool – a group that became known as The Gurnee Mermaids. She enjoyed nature and had a passion for gardening. Jo never met a flower she didn't like. Her greatest joy, however, came from her four grandchildren: Sara Cranmer and Amelia, Mitchell and Charlie Ropke, as well as many nieces, nephews and neighbor children. Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and is survived by her children: Jim (Lisa) Cranmer of Colorado, Jason (Brenda) Cranmer of Gurnee and Jennifer (Bob) Ropke of Wildwood, and her 4 beloved grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 5-8 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Visitation will continue Monday at the funeral home from 9-9:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 AM at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 6401 Gages Lake Rd, Gurnee. Interment will follow at Warren Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Jo can be made to the Wildwood Park District at 33325 N Sears Blvd, Wildwood, IL 60030

In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Marsh Funeral Home will allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear facemasks at all times.

For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.



Published in News Sun on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
SEP
14
Visitation
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Marsh Funeral Home
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Parish
Funeral services provided by
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
8473360127
Memories & Condolences

September 10, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
September 9, 2020
Erin Feldhausen
September 9, 2020
What sad news. I was lucky enough to work with this beautiful soul for many years at District 67 and I just adored Jo. She was gentle, kind, intelligent and had incredible interpersonal skills. Everyone’s day was better when it was spent with Jo. I’ll never forget her lovely warm smile and the beautiful sound of her laughter. Sending my deepest condolences to all her family and my prayers as well. Jo was a treasure.
Sue Grousd
Friend
September 9, 2020
Auntie Jo loved to laugh! One of my fondest memories as a kid is hearing her, Grandma and Auntie Viv all laughing together and telling stories. SO many wonderful memories! ❤
Carol Feldhausen
Family
September 9, 2020
Julie Shusko
September 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of your mom, a wonderful woman with a big heart, our condolences to you and your family's. JB & Cindy Bell
John Bell
Friend
