Wanda Lee Christian, 79 of Winthrop Harbor, IL passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at her home.She was born on March 10, 1939 to the late Walter Powers and Mildred Fletcher in Waukegan, IL. On June 9, 1956 she married her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, Wayne Christian. Wanda loved many things, but she really enjoyed gardening, sewing and working on stained glass.Wanda is survived by her husband Wayne, her children Tamara (Hugh) Graham, Terrie Daluga, and Tony Christian her grandchildren Angela (Douglas) Flood, Christian (Jacqueline) Graham, Ian (Amber) Daluga, and Nat Daluga her great grandchildren Avery Flood, Skyler and Cooper Daluga her brothers Bill, Don (Lydia), and Roger (Delaine) Powers and her sisters Sherry Hacke, and Roberta Stiles as well as many nephews and nieces.She was preceded in death by her mother Mildred Fletcher, her father Walter Powers, her brothers Jay, Ben, Thomas, and Jerry Powers and Fred Fletcher, her sisters, Mildred Lundeen, May Cudworth, and Eppalina Powers.Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Father James Merold will officiate.Entombment will be at Warren Cemetery.Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.