Warren Hugh Bryce, 70, of Beach Park, IL passed away July 19, 2019. Warren was born August 3, 1948 in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania. He graduated high school in Hudson, Wisconsin in 1966. Warren went on to attend college and graduated from St. Olaf College in Minnesota in 1970, and completed a Master's degree at the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1976 after majoring in genetics and biochemistry. He married Larissa "Laura" Glazkova on September 29, 1995 in Waukegan, IL. Warren retired from Abbott Laboratories in 2006 as Senior Research Scientist after 29 years. Warren was diagnosed with cancer after retirement and bravely battled it for 12 years. He was a member of the American Association for Cancer Research, and a sponsor of St. Olaf College. Warren was a member of Journey Church in Beach Park, IL. He enjoyed extensive travel including South America, Western and Eastern Europe, and the United States. He had a large interest in foreign languages and studied German, French, Spanish, Russian, and Arabic. His other hobbies included photography, history, gardening, and camping. Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Laura Bryce; stepdaughter, Olga; stepsons, Anatoliy and Pavel; and a son, George; granddaughter, Marina; brother, James Bryce and sister-in-law Mary Jo Bryce; two nephews, Jason Bryce and Todd Bryce and his wife Kami; niece Nicole and her husband Jake Burling; two grandnieces Maeve and Gia; and a grandnephew, Grant. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Hugh and Laverne Bryce. The first visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion. The second visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. at Congdon Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. After the service the interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion. Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 24, 2019