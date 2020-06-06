Wathita Ann Waits
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wathita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wathita Ann Waits

1937-2020

Wathita Ann Waits, 82 of Genoa City passed away on Friday May 29, 2020 at Burr Oak Manor.

Wathita was born on August 16, 1937 in Cornersville, AK, the daughter of the late Iverson and Edith Peacock. She was educated in the schools of Pine Bluff, AK. Wathita married Bobby Waits on December 10, 1956 in Whitehall, AK. She was the owner at Merle Norman for over 20 years. She was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in AK and the Wauconda Baptist Church in IL. Her hobbies included antiques, training cosmetology for Merle Norman in Antioch and Gurnee, IL, but most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Wathita was also proud of her Cherokee Heritage. And she loved angels. Her favorite Bible scripture was Psalms 23:4 : The Lord is my Shepherd...

Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Sue Soued Lachgar of Santa Rosa, CA; son, Rodney James Waits of McHenry, IL; step-son, Bobby Waits, Jr., of Pinebluff, AK; brother, Sherman Peacock of Hot Springs, AK; sister, Glenda Thompson of Hot Springs, AK; 3 grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Matej, Rodney James Waits, Jr., and Shawn Aaron Waits; also included are her 7 great grandchildren, Brayden, Nathan, Chloe, Lily, Parker, Frankie, and Charlie; step-grandchildren, Matthew and Aaron.

Wathita was preceded in death by her husband, Sgnt. Maj. Bobby Carroll Waits, Career Army and parents, Iverson P. Peacock and Edith V. Benfield Peacock.

A celebration of life memorial will be held a later date in Cornersville, AK. With family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the Cornersville Baptist Church in Bobby & Ann Waits memory would be appreciated.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-fuenral-services.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved