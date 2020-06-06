Wathita Ann Waits1937-2020Wathita Ann Waits, 82 of Genoa City passed away on Friday May 29, 2020 at Burr Oak Manor.Wathita was born on August 16, 1937 in Cornersville, AK, the daughter of the late Iverson and Edith Peacock. She was educated in the schools of Pine Bluff, AK. Wathita married Bobby Waits on December 10, 1956 in Whitehall, AK. She was the owner at Merle Norman for over 20 years. She was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in AK and the Wauconda Baptist Church in IL. Her hobbies included antiques, training cosmetology for Merle Norman in Antioch and Gurnee, IL, but most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.Wathita was also proud of her Cherokee Heritage. And she loved angels. Her favorite Bible scripture was Psalms 23:4 : The Lord is my Shepherd...Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Sue Soued Lachgar of Santa Rosa, CA; son, Rodney James Waits of McHenry, IL; step-son, Bobby Waits, Jr., of Pinebluff, AK; brother, Sherman Peacock of Hot Springs, AK; sister, Glenda Thompson of Hot Springs, AK; 3 grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Matej, Rodney James Waits, Jr., and Shawn Aaron Waits; also included are her 7 great grandchildren, Brayden, Nathan, Chloe, Lily, Parker, Frankie, and Charlie; step-grandchildren, Matthew and Aaron.Wathita was preceded in death by her husband, Sgnt. Maj. Bobby Carroll Waits, Career Army and parents, Iverson P. Peacock and Edith V. Benfield Peacock.A celebration of life memorial will be held a later date in Cornersville, AK. With family and friends.In lieu of flowers memorials to the Cornersville Baptist Church in Bobby & Ann Waits memory would be appreciated.Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory8226-Sheridan Rd.Kenosha, WI 53143(262) 652-1943