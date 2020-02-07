|
|
Watson Chillus, Jr., age 59, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on, January 30, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Watson was born on July 20, 1960, to Lillian Brown and the late Watson Chillus Sr., in Indianola, MS.
Watson grew up in Illinois where he went to school. He worked at American Motors and transferred to Toledo, Ohio, in 1985, to the Jeep plant. He retired in May 2009.
Watson was like a Jack of all trades. There was nothing here could not do. He loved remodeling homes, home interior design, cooking, listening to music, and working on cars.
He was preceded in death by his father Watson Chillus, Sr., and sister Glenda Chillus.
Watson is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Joeann; loving daughter, Jillian; son, Michael Clark; 3 grandchildren; siblings, Bobbi Chillus, of Racine,WI, Perry (Rhonda) Chillus, of Toledo, OH, and Diane Stokes, of Chicago, IL; Father-in-law Preston Wiggins, of Zion, IL; 5 sister-in-laws Gladys (Jodie) Moore, of Zion, IL, Lovetta Slaughter, of Zion, IL, Grace (Victor) Overton, of Waukegan, IL, Ruby (Richard) Walton, of Kenosha, WI; 8 Aunts, 1 Uncle, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Jesus Name Apostolic Church, 150 S Genesee Street, Waukegan, IL 60085 with Pastor John Caples, Officiating,
Visitation will be from 9:00a.m.-10:00 a.m. with funeral starting at 10:00a.m., final interment will be at Pine View Memorial Park, 10750 Beach Road, Beach Park, IL 60087
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020