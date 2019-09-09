Home

Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
Wayne Curry


1932 - 2019
Wayne Curry, 87, of Winthrop Harbor, IL went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 7, 2019. Wayne was born May 24, 1932 to Lewis and Edith Curry. He attended Waukegan High School where he wrestled, taking 2nd place in the State Championship, and was a member of the football team. Wayne was a ongtime member of Wesley Church in Waukegan where he served as an Usher, a valued member of the Church Board and the Grounds Committee. After 31 years of service, he retired from International Harvester. He spent 8 years Flat Track Racing and was a member of the Scuba Dive Rescue Team in Waukegan. Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Wayne is survived by his wife of 18 years, Nancy; daughter, Kim (Ray) Koterba; son's, Daniel Curry and Wayne Allen Curry; step-daughter, Linda (Bill) Armor; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dolores Cook and Lee Bryant; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Velda and Jean; and brothers, Jerry and Louis. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3601 N. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, IL from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30, Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Pine View Cemetery in Beach Park. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
