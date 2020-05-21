Wayne F. Machnich, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home in Lake Bluff, IL, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 26, 1943 in Waukegan and grew up in North Chicago. He was a long-time resident of Waukegan and lived in Lake Bluff for the past 22 years. Wayne was an Architecture graduate from the University of Illinois and Southern Illinois University, where he was on the Architectural Foundation Board and was recognized with the SIU Alumni Achievement Award. He was a founding member of the Board of Directors and retired president of Legat Architects. He was the founder and past president of the Waukegan Schools Foundation. Wayne was an avid golfer and past President of the Glen Flora Country Club. Besides golf and architecture, travel was also his passion. Wayne and his wife, Cheryl, visited all 50 states and traveled to Antarctica in January 2019, completing their adventure to all 7 continents. Even as his illness was progressing, they traveled to the Middle East and Southeast Asia in January 2020.
Surviving is his wife of 48 years, Cheryl Machnich; daughter, Tegan (Var Lordahl) Machnich; 2 grandchildren, Everett and Quinn; sister, Corinne Nennig and 3 nephews, Frank (Cindy) Nennig, Monte (Cheryl) Nennig and Mike (Michelle) Nennig. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Angela Machnich.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 10 am to noon at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, IL. For those that wish to attend virtually, a link on the funeral home website will have live broadcasting beginning approximately at 11am. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and Shriners Hospital for Children. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in News Sun on May 21, 2020.