Wayne Joseph McManus, 86, of Lake Villa passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL.
He was born on March 13, 1933 in Cornell, WI. Wayne served in the U.S. Army. He married Sharon Smith August 26, 1953 in Cornell, Wisconsin. He is the former owner of Antioch Pizza and was the original owner of Wayne's Pizza in Arlington Heights and Third Lake.
Wayne is survived by his son Joseph McManus, Sr., one grandchild Joseph McManus, Jr., his siblings; Maynard (Norma) McManus, Margaret Skyora, Connie (Cliff) Larson, and Jim (Darlene) McManus.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, his daughter Robin, his parents and his brother, Jerry (Betty) McManus.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday at the funeral home. Pastor Robert Blanchard will be officiating.
Entombment will be at Warren Cemetery.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 21, 2019