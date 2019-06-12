Home

Wesley Manco Jackson Obituary
Wesley Manco Jackson, 91, of Beach Park, IL, died June 7, 2019. He was born September 7, 1927 in Vina, Alabama, to Luther and Annie Jackson. Wesley enjoyed fishing, rummaging, and playing solitaire. He was a kid at heart and loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wesley is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mildred "Mit" Jackson; daughters, Deborah Foster of Beach Park, and Sherrie Ostrander of Beach Park; grandchildren, Christopher Foster, April Foster, Wendi Good, Jamie (Debbie) Ostrander, and Dana Ostrander; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; and 10 siblings. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL. Services and interment will take place in Red Bay, Alabama. Please visit the online guest book www.congdonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 12, 2019
