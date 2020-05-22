Wilbert B. Saffell "Bill" 93, of Park City, IL, peacefully passed away on May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in September of 1926 in Oak Ridge, MO to Amie Martin and Alpha (née Rehkop) Saffell. He grew up on a small farm near Bonne Terre, MO. He graduated from high school in Manchester, MI.



He met his wife Irene (née Pasiewicz) at Great Lakes Naval Hospital. They married in 1952 at Holy Rosary Church in North Chicago, IL. They were married 68 years. Irene preceded Wilbert in death on May 8, 2020.



He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War. He retired from the US Army after twenty-one years of service. He worked at Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago and Condell Hospital in Libertyville.



Wilbert enjoyed watching NASCAR races and gardening.



He is survived by his children, Martin Saffell of Lansing, MI, Christine Saffell of Gurnee, IL, Lauretta Saffell of Gurnee IL, and Robert (Cynthia) Saffell of Zion, IL; and grandchildren, Alex, Andrew, and Megan Saffell of Zion, IL.



In addition to his wife Irene, he is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Ivan and Leon Saffell.



Interment will take place privately at Ft. Sheridan National Cemetery on June 12, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.





