Wilbur (Honey Pie) Buckle, husband, father, grandpa passed away on Saturday, 26 October 2019. He was born on Christmas of 1950 in Trelawny, Jamaica to the late Lucy and Percival Buckle. He retired from American Motors/Chrysler where he worked for many years. He knew plenty about a variety of different cars, but especially Corvettes. He was a member of North Shore Corvette Club and enjoyed racing and spending time with club members. He loved watching car racing and any kind of show on car restoration/rebuilding. He was a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. He truly had a green thumb and could get anything to grow and thrive. He also enjoyed amateur photography. Wilbur is survived by his wife Pam (Brenda-Sally). They were blessed to have many wonderful years together. He is also survived by his daughter, Renee (Demond) Carter; grandsons, Demond Torie and Caleb; and granddaughters, Amani, Trinity and MaKayla. He cherished the time spent with them, especially the laughter and just being silly. He is also survived by sisters, Bertha, Delores (Ed) and Joyce; and brother, Devon (Lori); sisters-in-law, Melody (Sonny), Tami, and Lori (Joe) and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews. He also left behind many great friends. A Memorial Visitation is planned for Saturday, November 2, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. until the time of Service at 3:30 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL 60099. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Zion, Christ Community Church, 2500 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion, IL 60099 or to Northern Illinois Food Bank. The family would like to thank Olga (RN) from Northshore Hospice. She was a blessing to us and we are so thankful for the care she provided to Wilbur. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 31, 2019